Downloads
PickMeApp
Installer(5.2.2)
Light(1.3.12)
Pro(3.3.2)
Search for all installed software programs
Identify software suites as one program (e.g Microsoft Office)
Search for setup cache of installed software programs
Calculate precise size of installed software programs
Identify last used software programs
Analyze installed software programs for supportability
Capture a single software programs
Capture multiple software programs in a row
Stop running applications and all their hidden services
UnInstall single software program
Guess silent uninstallation for installed software programs
Silent uninstall of one or few programs in a row
Manage installation packages inside Local and Web Profiles
Guess silent installation for software packages
PickMeApp Collection of 120 popular silently installable programs.
Create and manage private application collections from list of 20,000 software titles
Advanced Software Updater : keeps your installed applications up-to-date .
Repackage software programs
Cache for software packages downloads
Create system restore points while install or uninstall software
Rich Command Line Interface
Run as portable application
Run on PC startup
Quick startup
Installed on PC
Free Professional Technical Support
Free
$12.00
$24.00